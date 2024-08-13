Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit declines 60.55% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 9.14% to Rs 158.70 croreNet profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills declined 60.55% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 9.14% to Rs 158.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 174.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales158.70174.66 -9 OPM %7.706.65 -PBDT5.695.56 2 PBT0.571.39 -59 NP0.431.09 -61
