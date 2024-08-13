Amrutanjan Health Care standalone net profit declines 34.09% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 7.55% to Rs 83.74 crore

Net profit of Amrutanjan Health Care declined 34.09% to Rs 4.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.55% to Rs 83.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 77.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.83.7477.864.249.177.9410.816.359.424.627.01