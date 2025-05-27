Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 209.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.25% to Rs 246.37 croreNet profit of Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills rose 209.89% to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.25% to Rs 246.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 238.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.55% to Rs 3.63 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.20% to Rs 791.76 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 782.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales246.37238.62 3 791.76782.41 1 OPM %5.677.35 -6.396.97 - PBDT7.0610.16 -31 23.1827.98 -17 PBT2.745.32 -48 4.989.91 -50 NP2.820.91 210 3.633.61 1
