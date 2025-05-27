S P Apparels consolidated net profit rises 6.78% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.27% to Rs 399.21 croreNet profit of S P Apparels rose 6.78% to Rs 30.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 28.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.27% to Rs 399.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 295.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 6.10% to Rs 95.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 89.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 28.30% to Rs 1395.13 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1087.36 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales399.21295.13 35 1395.131087.36 28 OPM %13.5913.82 -13.4614.51 - PBDT48.7839.32 24 166.52155.39 7 PBT37.4629.83 26 123.22117.64 5 NP30.4128.48 7 95.1589.68 6
