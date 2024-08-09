Suven Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 49.61% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.62% to Rs 230.69 croreNet profit of Suven Pharmaceuticals declined 49.61% to Rs 60.77 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 120.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 33.62% to Rs 230.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 347.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales230.69347.55 -34 OPM %34.6548.04 -PBDT96.49176.48 -45 PBT83.09163.94 -49 NP60.77120.59 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content