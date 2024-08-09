India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 38.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.73% to Rs 1.67 croreNet profit of India Cements Capital declined 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales1.671.81 -8 OPM %23.9538.67 -PBDT0.480.77 -38 PBT0.470.76 -38 NP0.350.57 -39
