India Cements Capital consolidated net profit declines 38.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of India Cements Capital declined 38.60% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.73% to Rs 1.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.1.671.8123.9538.670.480.770.470.760.350.57