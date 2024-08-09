Bhartiya International reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.42 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 33.38% to Rs 229.24 crore

Net Loss of Bhartiya International reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 3.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 33.38% to Rs 229.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 171.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.229.24171.875.377.762.684.31-3.72-2.23-5.42-3.53