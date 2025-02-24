Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:02 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.8%, BSE Power index Shed 1.37%

Suzlon Energy Ltd Slips 2.8%, BSE Power index Shed 1.37%

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 2.26% over last one month compared to 7.01% fall in BSE Power index and 1.74% drop in the SENSEX

Suzlon Energy Ltd fell 2.8% today to trade at Rs 53.75. The BSE Power index is down 1.37% to quote at 6007.86. The index is down 7.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd decreased 2.51% and NHPC Ltd lost 2.24% on the day. The BSE Power index went down 9.15 % over last one year compared to the 2.36% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 2.26% over last one month compared to 7.01% fall in BSE Power index and 1.74% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4.71 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 67.24 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 86.04 on 12 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 35.49 on 14 Mar 2024.

 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

