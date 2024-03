This order is for the company's larger rated 3.15 MW, S144]140m turbines from the 3 MW product series. As part of the agreement, Suzlon will supply the wind turbines (equipment supply) and execute the project including, erection and commissioning. Suzlon will also undertake comprehensive operations and maintenance services post]commissioning.

Suzlon Group today announced a new order win for the development of a 72.45 MW wind power project for Juniper Green Energy. Suzlon will install 23 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3.15 MW each at the clientfs site at the Dwarka district in Gujarat.