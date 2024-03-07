Nifty March futures trade at premium

Sensex (    %)
                        
Last Updated : Mar 07 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
NSE India VIX dropped 4.77% as shares advanced.
The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,538, a premium of 44.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,493.55 in the cash market.
In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 19.50 points or 0.09% to 22,493.55.
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.77% to 13.61.
Tata Chemicals, Tata Power Company and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.
The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.
First Published: Mar 07 2024 | 4:16 PM IST

