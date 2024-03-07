Nifty March futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX dropped 4.77% as shares advanced.

The Nifty March 2024 futures closed at 22,538, a premium of 44.45 points compared with the Nifty's closing 22,493.55 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 rose 19.50 points or 0.09% to 22,493.55.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of market's expectation of volatility over the near term, slipped 4.77% to 13.61.

Tata Chemicals, Tata Power Company and Tata Steel were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE.

The March 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 28 March 2024.

