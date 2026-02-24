Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Swan Defence completes five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India

Swan Defence completes five offshore support vessels for San Maritime India

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI), will complete five (5) Offshore Support Vessels (OSVs) for Kakinada based San Maritime India. San Maritime has begun the docking of the vessels at SDHI's shipyard in Pipavav for completion under IR Class and subsequently cater to the demands of the offshore industry.

The completion of these five OSVs of San Maritime will strengthen Indian-flag tonnage & offshore capability; create maritime jobs, reinforcing the Government of India's vision of advancing indigenous self-reliant shipbuilding through targeted financial assistance and incentive schemes. The commencement of the project will support local vendors & service providers of the shipbuilding ecosystem.

 

The hulls were acquired by SDHI as a part of the acquisition plan of Reliance Naval and Engineering (RNEL) through NCLT. The hulls were subsequently acquired by San Maritime from SDHI. While the construction of the vessels originally started during the previous regime, the revived shipyard will complete the vessels, highlighting the operational readiness and executional capabilities under the new leadership.

Located on the west coast of India, the shipyard offers unmatched shipbuilding capabilities including the country's largest dry dock (662m x 65m), wet basin (340m x60m) and 1.2km dedicated waterfront for berthing, docking, and launching of vessels.

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

