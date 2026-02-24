Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T bags 'significant' order for LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) said its Heavy Civil Infrastructure (HCI) and Heavy Engineering (HE) verticals have jointly secured a 'significant' order from the Department of Atomic Energy for the LIGO India Observatory in Maharashtra.

The order has been classified as 'significant,' indicating a value in the range of Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 2,500 crore.

The project involves engineering, procurement, and construction of vibration-sensitive, high-precision civil infrastructure, along with manufacturing and installation of an ultra-high vacuum-compatible 8-km beam tube and critical vacuum equipment. The scope also includes integration of mechanical, electrical, HVAC, fire protection, vacuum control, and monitoring systems, along with support utilities.

 

The LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory) facility will be developed at Aundha in Hingoli district, Maharashtra, with a completion timeline of 48 months.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.

On a consolidated basis, L&T's net profit declined 4.27% year-on-year to Rs 3,215.11 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 10.48% to Rs 71,449.70 crore in Q3 FY26.

Volumes jump at Aegis Logistics Ltd counter

Larsen & Toubro wins order from Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India

Brahmaputra Infrastructure JV bags national highway project of Rs 397 cr

India remains among the fastest -growing major economies, says SEBI Chair

Sigma Advanced Systems hits the roof on bagging Rs 100-cr order from Ministry of Defence

First Published: Feb 24 2026 | 11:16 AM IST

