Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Swan Energy soars on shipyard resumption

Swan Energy soars on shipyard resumption

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 1:04 PM IST

Swan Energy jumped 8.41% to Rs 684.45 after the company announced the resumption of operations at its shipyard, Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited (RNEL).

A significant milestone in the shipyard's revival, RNEL has successfully completed the refit of the Indian Coast Guard's fast patrol vessel, Raj Ratan. The company is now gearing up to commence shipbuilding operations at the facility.

Swan's shipyard boasts the largest dry dock in India, measuring 662 meters by 65 meters, and one of the largest globally. Equipped with a 600-tonne SWL goliath crane, the shipyard also features modern fabrication, piping, and painting facilities with a capacity of 12,000 tons per month. Additional facilities include a 980-meter-long pre-erection berth for assembling mega blocks and a 350-meter-long dual berthing quay for afloat fit-out and commissioning.

 

Swan Energy is a leading global conglomerate with diversified interests in textile, real estate, oil & gas and shipbuilding and heavy engineering.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Swan Energy declined 39.37% to Rs 51.28 crore while net sales declined 15.62% to Rs 1032.19 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Pete Hegseth

Trump's defence pick Pete Hegseth faces scrutiny amid numerous allegations

Justin Trudeau, Canada PM

Canada hikes temporary resident application fees: See how it affects you

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Kejriwal slams Centre for lawlessness after Delhi's triple murder incident

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 100 pts to 80,950; Nifty at 24,450; Auto, Metal, FMCG drag

India Bangladesh, India, Bangladesh

US-India talks this week likely to address Bangladesh minorities, China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon