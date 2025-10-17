Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Switching Technologies Gunther reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.75 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 2.22 crore

Net Loss of Switching Technologies Gunther reported to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 2.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.221.98 12 OPM %-77.93-97.47 -PBDT-1.73-1.89 8 PBT-1.75-1.91 8 NP-1.75-1.91 8

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter

Domestic food grain production increased by 40% since 2014 says Agri minister

INR snaps two day rally to settle slightly lower

Benchmarks extend winning run for third day; bank stocks shine

Quick Wrap: Nifty IT Index falls 1.63%

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

