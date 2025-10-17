Friday, October 17, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Piramal Finance consolidated net profit rises 100.55% in the September 2025 quarter



Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 22.35% to Rs 2752.90 crore

Net profit of Piramal Finance rose 100.55% to Rs 326.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 162.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.35% to Rs 2752.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2249.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2752.902249.98 22 OPM %70.8063.53 -PBDT474.08245.63 93 PBT330.40190.20 74 NP326.83162.97 101

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 5:53 PM IST


