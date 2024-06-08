With effect from 07 June 2024

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had approved the appointment of a Committee of Executives (CoE) as an interim arrangement to oversee the operations and administration of the bank in the absence of MD & CEO.

The CoE would consist of the following three members:

a. S.Narayanan, General Manager (Credit),

b. D.Ramesh, General Manager (HR), and

c. P.R.Ashok Kumar, General Manager (PDRM)

As such, the CoE appointed by the RBI will assume charge as an Interim Arrangement with effect from the opening of business hours as on 08 June 2024, for a period of three months or till the new MD & CEO assumes charge, whichever is earlier.

The Board of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank at its meeting held on 07 June 2024 has accepted the to relieve S.Krishnan from the position of Managing Director & CEO of the Bank at the closing of business hours as on 07 June 2024.