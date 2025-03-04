Tuesday, March 04, 2025 | 09:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Balaji Phosphates IPO closes today; subscription at 58%, GMP remains flat

Balaji Phosphates IPO closes today; subscription at 58%, GMP remains flat

Balaji Phosphates IPO Day 3: Check lot size, price band, latest subscription status, GMP, allotment date, listing date, and other key details here

IPO

(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2025 | 9:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Balaji Phosphates IPO Day 3 update: Phosphate fertilisers company Balaji Phosphates' initial public offering (IPO) is set to conclude for public subscription today, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The SME offering has received a muted response from investors so far.
 
Data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) suggests that Balaji Phosphates IPO has been subscribed to 58 per cent by the end of the second day of subscription on Monday, March 3, 2025.
 
Balaji Phosphates IPO comprises a fresh issue of 5.94 million equity shares aggregating to Rs 41.58 crore, and an offer for sale of 1.21 million equity shares aggregating to Rs 8.53 crore. The public offering is available at a price band of Rs 66-Rs 70 per share, with a lot size of 2,000 shares. Investors can bid for a minimum of 2,000 shares and in multiples thereof, requiring a minimum investment amount of Rs 1,40,000.
 
 
The unlisted shares of Balaji Phosphates were trading flat at around Rs 70 per share in the grey market ahead of the opening of the public offering, according to sources tracking unofficial markets. Thus, Balaji Phosphates IPO’s grey market premium (GMP) remains nil today.  Read: NAPS Global India IPO
 
Once the subscription window concludes, the basis of allotment for Balaji Phosphates IPO shares is likely to be finalised on Wednesday, March 5, 2025. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account by Thursday, March 6, 2025.

Also Read

IPO

NAPS Global India IPO opens; check price band, lot size, GMP, key dates

IPO

Swasth Foodtech IPO ends today; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

IPO

HP Telecom India IPO Day 2; check subscription data, GMP, listing date

ipo market listing share market

Swasth Foodtech IPO off to a good start; subscription rises 2x, GMP up 26%

ipo

Last hours! Eleganz Interiors IPO ends today; subscription 7x, GMP up 16%

 
Balaji Phosphates shares are slated to list on the NSE SME, tentatively on Friday, March 7, 2025.
 
Skyline Financial Services serves as the registrar, while Arihant Capital Markets acts as the sole book-running lead manager for the offering.
 
Balaji Phosphates will not receive the proceeds from the OFS. The company, however, proposes to utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue to meet the capital expenditure requirements, to meet the working capital requirements, and for general corporate purposes.
 
Balaji Phosphates manufactures Single Super Phosphate, NPK Granulated and Mixed Fertilisers, and Zinc Sulphate. The company markets its products under the brands 'RATNAM' and 'BPPL'. Balaji Phosphates sells its products in several Indian states, including Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. The company's manufacturing unit is located in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh. As of March 31, 2024, the unit had a production capacity of 120,000 MT per year for Single Super Phosphate.

More From This Section

Domestic markets on Wednesday entered correction territory, with the benchmark Nifty and the broader market indices — Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 — declining more than 10 per cent from their all-time highs.

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 268 pts in pre-open, Nifty breaks 22,000

A man talks on phone at the National Stock Exchange as its new logo for for the benchmark Nifty50 is seen on a glass-wall, in Mumbai

Sahaj Agrawal of Kotak Securities suggests 'Short Strangle' for Nifty today

stock market, Indian stock market, National stock exchange, NSE

Stocks to Watch, Mar 4: IRCTC, IRFC, Adani Green, Metropolis, AGS Transact

bear, market

Market Today: GIFT Nifty, Nikkei, Wall St sink on tariff news; Nukleus list

share market stock market trading

Selling pressure persists in broader mkts as Nifty, Sensex see minor losses

Topics : SME IPO NSE SME platform IPOs SME IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO GMP IPO allotment IPO listing time

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2025 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold Silver Price TodayBank Holiday in MarchLatest News LIVEDelhi Air Quality TodayOscars 2025 Winner ListTrump Ukraine aid pauseWhat are Capital Gains Tax
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon