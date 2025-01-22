Business Standard

Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit declines 15.43% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales decline 0.21% to Rs 1000.43 crore

Net profit of Tanla Platforms declined 15.43% to Rs 118.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 0.21% to Rs 1000.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1002.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1000.431002.57 0 OPM %16.3319.23 -PBDT171.34196.15 -13 PBT146.77172.79 -15 NP118.51140.13 -15

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 7:27 AM IST

