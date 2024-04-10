Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tanla Platforms Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Vedanta Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2024.
Vedanta Ltd, Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd, TVS Srichakra Ltd and Petronet LNG Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 10 April 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Tanla Platforms Ltd soared 9.31% to Rs 1002.3 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.75 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58086 shares in the past one month.
Vedanta Ltd spiked 7.48% to Rs 363.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 29.57 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.01 lakh shares in the past one month.
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd surged 7.03% to Rs 809.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 54044 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29734 shares in the past one month.
TVS Srichakra Ltd advanced 6.93% to Rs 4519.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1221 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 556 shares in the past one month.
Petronet LNG Ltd gained 6.77% to Rs 307.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.87 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.41 lakh shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godawari Power soars after receiving environment clearance for pellet plan expansion

Indices trade with strong gains, oil &amp; gas shares advance

Indices trade with limited gains; Oil &amp; gas shares rises

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 78.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Nifty hovers below 22,450 mark; oil &amp; gas shares advance

Nifty above 22,700 level; media shares advance

DXY Futures Steady Below 104 Mark; All Eyes On US CPI Data

Government issues guidelines for implementation of R&amp;D Scheme under National Green Hydrogen Mission

Delhi HC upholds Kejriwal's arrest in money laundering case

Benchmarks pare some gains; metal shares rally for 4th day

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveEid Wishes 2024Tesla | RelianceArvind KejriwalOla Cabs Shuts DownIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon