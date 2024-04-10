Sensex (    %)
                             
Government issues guidelines for implementation of R&amp;D Scheme under National Green Hydrogen Mission

Image

Last Updated : Apr 10 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India has issued Guidelines for implementation of R&D Scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The R&D scheme seeks to make the production, storage, transportation and utilization of green hydrogen more affordable. It also aims to improve the efficiency, safety and reliability of the relevant processes and technologies involved in the green hydrogen value chain. The scheme also aims to foster partnerships among industry, academia and government in order to establish an innovation ecosystem for Green Hydrogen technologies. The Scheme will also help the scaling up and commercialization of Green Hydrogen technologies by providing the necessary policy and regulatory support. As mentioned in the Scheme Guidelines, which were issued on 15th March, 2024, the R&D Scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of Rs. 400 crores till the financial year 2025-26.
First Published: Apr 10 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

