Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The Ministry of New & Renewable Energy, Government of India has issued Guidelines for implementation of R&D Scheme under the National Green Hydrogen Mission. The R&D scheme seeks to make the production, storage, transportation and utilization of green hydrogen more affordable. It also aims to improve the efficiency, safety and reliability of the relevant processes and technologies involved in the green hydrogen value chain. The scheme also aims to foster partnerships among industry, academia and government in order to establish an innovation ecosystem for Green Hydrogen technologies. The Scheme will also help the scaling up and commercialization of Green Hydrogen technologies by providing the necessary policy and regulatory support. As mentioned in the Scheme Guidelines, which were issued on 15th March, 2024, the R&D Scheme will be implemented with a total budgetary outlay of Rs. 400 crores till the financial year 2025-26.