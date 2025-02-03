Business Standard

TARC appoints Rita Misra as Chief Human Resources Officer

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
TARC announced the appointment of Rita Misra as the company's Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Prior to joining TARC india, Rita's Real Estate experience includes her position as Head HR -North & East at Tata Realty and Head HR (PDS & Emerging Businesses) at JLL, where she has managed large workforces and partnered with the leaders to drive performance and transform businesses. Her earlier career includes significant roles at Aon Hewitt, Genpact, and AOL. She is a merit rank holder from Delhi University.

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

