Dishman Carbogen Amcis announces of change in CEO of Carbogen Amcis entities

Dishman Carbogen Amcis announces of change in CEO of Carbogen Amcis entities

Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Dishman Carbogen Amcis announced that Pascal Villemagne, CEO of Carbogen Amcis entities (company's wholly owned subsidiaries) has announced his intent to step down at the end of March 2025, to take on a new challenge in his professional career. He will remain in his role until 31 March 2025.

Further, the company announced that Stephan Fritschi, currently serving as Chief Alliance Officer and deputy CEO, will assume the role of CEO, effective as of 01 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

CreditAccess Grameen secures USD 50 million commitment from IFC

India's services export earnings up 16.5% on year, services imports rise 13.80%

Jyoti Structures hits the roof after Q3 PAT soars to Rs 11 cr

Kamat Hotels soars on blockbuster earnings

Union Budget announces significant measure to push to India's shipping sector

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 3:37 PM IST

