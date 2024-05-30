Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 17.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:52 PM IST
Sales rise 5.59% to Rs 86.64 crore
Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 17.70% to Rs 18.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.59% to Rs 86.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 82.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.50% to Rs 51.25 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 80.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 2.10% to Rs 277.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 283.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales86.6482.05 6 277.31283.25 -2 OPM %39.0847.84 -37.3045.81 - PBDT35.7139.35 -9 107.65137.23 -22 PBT25.5031.08 -18 69.37108.72 -36 NP18.7822.82 -18 51.2580.71 -37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 37.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Madhya Bharat Agro Products standalone net profit declines 94.31% in the March 2024 quarter

Bansal Roofing Products standalone net profit declines 43.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Consumer Products consolidated net profit declines 19.35% in the March 2024 quarter

SKM Egg Products Export (India) consolidated net profit declines 66.11% in the March 2024 quarter

Svaraj Trading &amp; Agencies standalone net profit declines 26.32% in the March 2024 quarter

Skyline Ventures India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Healthy Investments reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Pagaria Energy standalone net profit rises 50.00% in the March 2024 quarter

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon