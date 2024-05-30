A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 30.54 croreNet profit of A K Spintex rose 36.36% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.44% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 117.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
