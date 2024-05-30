Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 36.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 4:51 PM IST
Sales decline 5.51% to Rs 30.54 crore
Net profit of A K Spintex rose 36.36% to Rs 2.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.51% to Rs 30.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 32.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.44% to Rs 8.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 0.70% to Rs 117.24 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 116.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales30.5432.32 -6 117.24116.43 1 OPM %15.6811.70 -16.1913.98 - PBDT4.613.62 27 18.2615.56 17 PBT2.421.99 22 11.399.42 21 NP2.101.54 36 8.457.32 15
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 380.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Akshar Spintex standalone net profit declines 72.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Lagnam Spintex standalone net profit rises 1084.62% in the December 2023 quarter

A K Spintex standalone net profit rises 89.66% in the December 2023 quarter

Sanathnagar Enterprises standalone net profit rises 86.87% in the March 2024 quarter

Gagan Gases reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Terraform Realstate reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Him Teknoforge standalone net profit rises 20.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Apoorva Leasing Finance &amp; Investment Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Take Solutions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 110.61 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2024 | 4:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayIMD Weather UpdateHindi Journalism DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon