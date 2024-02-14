Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 37.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 61.79 crore

Net profit of Tarsons Products declined 37.53% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 61.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.61.7961.3237.0343.4923.7528.8013.6921.5910.0716.12