Tarsons Products standalone net profit declines 37.53% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 0.77% to Rs 61.79 croreNet profit of Tarsons Products declined 37.53% to Rs 10.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 16.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 0.77% to Rs 61.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 61.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales61.7961.32 1 OPM %37.0343.49 -PBDT23.7528.80 -18 PBT13.6921.59 -37 NP10.0716.12 -38
