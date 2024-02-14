Sensex (    %)
                        
Lupin launches eye care drug in US

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
The pharmaceutical company on Tuesday announced that it received an approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for the launch of Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution in the United States.
Bromfenac Ophthalmic Solution, 0.075% is the generic equivalent of BromSite Ophthalmic Solution, 0.075%, of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries. It is indicated for the treatment of postoperative inflammation and prevention of ocular pain in patients undergoing cataract surgery.
According to IQVIA MAT December 2023, the drug had estimated annual sales of $15 million in the United States.
Mumbai-based Lupin is an innovation-led transnational pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes a wide range of branded and generic formulations, biotechnology products, and APIs in over 100 markets in the U.S., India, South Africa, and across the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, and Middle East regions.
The drug major reported consolidated net profit of Rs 613.12 crore in Q3 FY24, steeply higher from Rs 153.47 crore posted in Q3 FY23. Revenue from operations jumped 19.67% year on year to Rs 5,079.9 crore during the quarter.
Shares of Lupin rose 0.77% to end at Rs 1,608.05 on the BSE.
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

