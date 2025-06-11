Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Task force on textiles exports to create unified platform for addressing critical issues concerning sector

Task force on textiles exports to create unified platform for addressing critical issues concerning sector

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
The first meeting of the Task force on Textiles Exports was held under the Chairpersonship of Commerce Secretary, Sunil Barthwal at Vanijya Bhawan in Delhi on 10th June 2025 to discuss issues & strategies for enhancing textiles exports from India. Sunil Barthwal mentioned that the primary objective of the Task Force is to create a unified platform for addressing critical issues concerning the textile sector by involving all relevant stakeholders. He mentioned about the rich history of the Indian textiles sector and the current need for active collaboration amongst all stakeholders to help in resolving issues and formulation of strategies for enhancing Indias share of Textiles exports in Global markets.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

