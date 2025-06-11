Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.

Minda Corporation enters into JV with Japan-based Toyodenso Co.



Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 2:16 PM IST

To manufacture advance automotive switches for Indian market

Minda Corporation announced a Joint Venture with Japan-based Toyodenso Co. for advance automotive switches for the Indian market.

The partnership will provide end-to end solutions including design, development, manufacturing and marketing of Automotive Switches for two-wheelers, Passenger Cars and other automotive segment for the Indian market. Minda Corporation will have majority stake in the newly formed venture with an investment in the agreed shareholding ratio of 60:40. The new Joint venture has already received orders from customers in India. This greenfield plant will be set up in Noida, Uttar Pradesh and is expected to commence operations by 2nd half of FY 2026-27.

 

This partnership is strategically aligned to cater to the rising demand for advanced switches in the Indian automotive sector and in line with the company synergistic product portfolio and localization of new products and technologies for the customers. Through this partnership, Toyodenso will bring new technologies and advanced engineering capabilities while Minda Corporation will contribute with its deep expertise in localised manufacturing, and robust supply chain ecosystem etc.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

