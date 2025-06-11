Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Balaji Telefilms receives NCLT approval for scheme of arrangement

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
Balaji Telefilms has received the approval of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench vide its order dated 10 June 2025 for the Composite Scheme of Arrangement between Alt Digital Media Entertainment ('First Transferor Company'), Marinating Films ('Second Transferor Company'), wholly owned subsidiaries, with Balaji Telefilms ('Transferee Company') and their respective shareholders, subject to regulatory approvals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Hilton Metal jumps on successful wagon wheel set manufacturing

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Mahindra Logistics establishes new warehouse facility in Phaltan

Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

Rishabh Instruments jumps after arm inks pact with Germany-based energy firm

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

KP Green rises after securing Rs 97.27 cr orders across segments

Dollar index near one-week low; US inflation in focus

Dollar index near one-week low; US inflation in focus

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 12:25 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon