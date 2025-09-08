Monday, September 08, 2025 | 11:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Tata Comm announces strategic collaboration with Cisco

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 11:51 AM IST

To work jointly on eSIM technology to simplify IoT deployments of enterprises

Tata Communications announced a new strategic collaboration with Cisco to reshape the future of how businesses connect, manage, and scale their connected devices around the world.

As enterprises expand IoT operations, the management of large fleets of devices - from connected vehicles to industrial sensors - poses persistent hurdles. These include fragmented SIM hardware due to juggling of multiple vendors or hardware standards, complex device provisioning, and a lack of interoperability between different networks and technologies. These challenges, in turn, slow down rollouts, increase costs, and limit flexibility, making it difficult for organisations to scale their IoT initiatives with confidence and impact.

 

This collaboration will embed Tata Communications MOVE - an intelligent, multigenerational, global eSIM orchestra on solution, delivering 350+ million eSIM Operating Systems (OS) and managed SIM lifecycle with reach across 200+ countries and territories - into Cisco's IoT Control Center, a device management platform cloud offering that is used by over 32,000 enterprises and supporting more than 270 million SIM IoT devices (including 100 million connected cars).

Leveraging Tata Communications' and Cisco's combined expertise in enabling simplified, scalable, global IoT deployments, enterprises will be able to:

Seamlessly activate and manage devices across SIM providers, private and public networks and eSIM standards
Accelerate me-to-market through a frictionless, unified connectivity experience
Gain deep visibility and control across all layers of IoT deployment
Reduce integra on efforts and avoid vendor lock-ins

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

US dollar index speculators slightly reduce net short position

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Benchmarks trade with minor gains; metal shares shine for 2nd day

Barbeque-Nation reappoints Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5-year

Barbeque-Nation reappoints Rahul Agrawal as CEO & WTD for 5-year

Hero MotoCorp rises on appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO

Hero MotoCorp rises on appointment of Harshavardhan Chitale as CEO

Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Adani Power Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayRajesh Bhosle Stock PicksLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPODividend Stocks TodayGoogle Pixel 10 ReviewUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon