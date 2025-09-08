Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.30%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Auto Index gains 3.30%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty Auto index closed up 3.30% at 27189.2 today. The index has gained 16.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Bharat Forge Ltd added 5.82%, Ashok Leyland Ltd gained 4.99% and Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd rose 4.20%. The Nifty Auto index has soared 7.00% over last one year compared to the 0.32% slide in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.94% and Nifty India Consumption index added 0.49% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.13% to close at 24773.15 while the SENSEX recorded a gain of 0.09% to close at 80787.3 today.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.45%

Japan's Nikkei jumps 1.45%

Chinese shares rebound, benchmark edges up 0.38%

Chinese shares rebound, benchmark edges up 0.38%

Nifty settles above 24,750 mark; auto shares jump for 4th day

Nifty settles above 24,750 mark; auto shares jump for 4th day

John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr cold rolling mill order

John Cockerill India secures Rs 50-cr cold rolling mill order

Prudent Board approved acquisition of mutual fund distribution biz of Indus Capital

Prudent Board approved acquisition of mutual fund distribution biz of Indus Capital

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SGP Women's Hockey Asia Cup LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEUrban Company IPOApple event DateUnified RERA PortalUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon