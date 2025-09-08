Monday, September 08, 2025 | 05:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

British Pound net speculative shorts rise further

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

Large currency speculators increased net short positions in the Pound futures market near a two and half year low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 33140 contracts in the data reported through September 02, 2025. This was a weekly increase of 1787 net short contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

