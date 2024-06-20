Business Standard
Tata Comm secures maiden sustainability-linked loan of USD 250 mn

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 1:05 PM IST
Tata Communications has secured a five-year USD250 million sustainability-linked loan (SLL) from ANZ, DBS Bank and Export Development Canada (EDC).
ANZ acted as the Lead Sustainability Coordinator for the loan, while DBS Bank and EDC were the Joint Sustainability Coordinators.
The transaction is the first SLL for Tata Communications under the company's new SLL framework. Through the framework, a first of its kind in the sector in India, Tata Communications intends to link its funding with key objectives such as carbon emission reduction targets (non financial covenants) that are core and material for the company's long-term sustainability performance.
The interest rate margin of the loan will be adjusted up or down in accordance with the progress that Tata Communications will achieve on its carbon emission reduction targets. Such short-term targets, creating a link between the cost of banking facilities and progress achieved on key environmental milestones, are consistent with the company's longer-term ambition to be Net Zero across its global operations by 2035.
First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

