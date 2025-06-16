Monday, June 16, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Tata Motors tumbles on weak JLR outlook

Image

Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Tata Motors dropped 5.26% to Rs 674.60 after its UK-based unit, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), issued a softer outlook for FY26, dampening investor sentiment.

JLR now expects an EBIT margin of 5-7% for FY26, down from the 8.5% it clocked in FY25. Adding to the pressure, the company guided for free cash flow to be "close to zero" this year, compared to 1.5 billion pounds in FY25.

The management is eyeing a rebound in free cash flow by FY27-28 and eventually aims to push EBIT margins back to 10%, though no specific timeline has been laid out.

JLR remains critical to Tata Motors bottom line -- contributing 71% to revenue and 80% to profitability in FY25. While average revenue per unit stayed above 70,000 pounds, it was flat year-on-year.

 

On the trade front, the company continues to engage with the Trump administration over tariffs. A UK-US trade deal is expected to reduce tariffs from the current 27.5%, although Slovakia exports still face the full charge.

Tata Motors, part of the Tata Group, is a global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pickups, trucks, and buses. The company's consolidated net profit from continuing operations declined 51.74% to Rs 8,470 crore while revenue from operations increased 0.39% to Rs 119,503 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Sun Pharma appoints Kirti Ganorkar as new MD

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Dishman Carbogen spurts after turnaround Q4 outcome

Paras Defence and Space Technologies get facilities rated

Paras Defence and Space Technologies get facilities rated

Landmark Immigration Consultants changes company name

Landmark Immigration Consultants changes company name

JMJ Fintech updates on right Issue

JMJ Fintech updates on right Issue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Admit Card 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon