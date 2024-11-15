Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. consolidated net profit declines 25.13% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 34.90% to Rs 155.57 croreNet profit of Shree Tirupati Balajee Agro Trading Co. declined 25.13% to Rs 7.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 34.90% to Rs 155.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 115.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales155.57115.32 35 OPM %10.7718.56 -PBDT13.5518.50 -27 PBT11.3817.21 -34 NP7.099.47 -25
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content