Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 1.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 1.49% to Rs 108.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 107.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 2197.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1971.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.2197.261971.6413.926.88259.28256.11161.64162.00108.87107.27