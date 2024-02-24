Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Power Delhi Distribution standalone net profit rises 1.49% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 24 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Sales rise 11.44% to Rs 2197.26 crore
Net profit of Tata Power Delhi Distribution rose 1.49% to Rs 108.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 107.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 11.44% to Rs 2197.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 1971.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales2197.261971.64 11 OPM %13.926.88 -PBDT259.28256.11 1 PBT161.64162.00 0 NP108.87107.27 1
First Published: Feb 24 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

