Tata Steel consolidated net profit declines 64.13% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.09% to Rs 58445.89 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4437.44 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 8760.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.93% to Rs 227296.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 241636.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tata Steel declined 64.13% to Rs 611.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1704.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.09% to Rs 58445.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 62238.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.