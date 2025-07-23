Premier Polyfilm standalone net profit rises 2.04% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.79% to Rs 64.56 croreNet profit of Premier Polyfilm rose 2.04% to Rs 6.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.79% to Rs 64.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 61.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales64.5661.61 5 OPM %14.9515.22 -PBDT9.419.07 4 PBT8.247.83 5 NP6.005.88 2
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content