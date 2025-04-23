Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 08:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) appoints senior management personnel

Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) appoints senior management personnel

Image

Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

With effect from 23 April 2025

The Board of Directors of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) at its meeting held today, inter alia, approved the followings appointments:

1) Anvize Rodrigues, Chief Information Officer as the Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 23 April 2025; and

2) Amee Joshi, Company Secretary of Tata Teleservices (Holding Company) as the Senior Management Personnel w.e.f. 23 April 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Board of Central Bank of India to consider capital raising plan

Board of Central Bank of India to consider capital raising plan

Board of Biocon approves fund raising up to Rs 4,500 cr

Board of Biocon approves fund raising up to Rs 4,500 cr

Bharat Petroleum Corporation enters in JV agreement with GPS Renewables

Bharat Petroleum Corporation enters in JV agreement with GPS Renewables

Adani Green arm signs PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Adani Green arm signs PPA with Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation

Shree Cement receives NCLT approval for voluntary liquidation of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation

Shree Cement receives NCLT approval for voluntary liquidation of Shree Cement East Bengal Foundation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 8:24 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLieutenant Vinay NarwalQ4 Results TodayHUL Q4 Results 2025Pahalgam Terrorist SketchPahalgam Terror Attack LIVE UpdatesIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon