TCS opens new delivery centre in Warsaw, Poland

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced that it has launched a new delivery centre in Warsaw and expanding its operations in Poland.
With this new centre, TCS expects to double its workforce to 1200-plus in a year to support its further growth in Poland. It forms a part of TCS European delivery network, which facilitates the delivery of hyper-connected services to its customers across Europe. This ensures that all TCS customers globally benefit from consistent, nearshore experiences tailored to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements.
Sapthagiri Chapalapalli, Head of Europe, TCS, said, Poland is a strategic location for TCS, and we are proud of our long-standing commitment to the region. For nearly twenty years, TCS has been establishing solid partnerships with prominent Polish and global companies. Our decision to invest and scale our presence demonstrates our faith in the Polish economy and the exceptional talent available here to support our customers across the world.
TCS set up operations in Poland in 2006 and its presence in the region has continued to strengthen since then. The companys Polish expansion is indicative of its wider unparalleled commitment to the European market, where TCS has had a presence for more than 45 years.
TCS is an IT services, consulting and business solutions organization. It offers a consulting-led, cognitive powered, integrated portfolio of business, technology and engineering services and solutions.
The IT major's consolidated net profit declined 3.17% to Rs 12,040 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 12,434 crore reported in Q4 FY24. However, revenue from operations grew by 2.25% quarter on quarter (QoQ) to Rs 62,613 crore in Q1 FY25.
Shares of TCS shed 0.42% to currently trade at Rs 4,278.90 on the BSE.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

