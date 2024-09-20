Poly Medicure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

K E C International Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2024. K E C International Ltd, TCI Express Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd and Kalpataru Projects International Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 September 2024. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Poly Medicure Ltd lost 4.14% to Rs 2360.7 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 2464 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6162 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd crashed 4.06% to Rs 945.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39389 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99746 shares in the past one month.

TCI Express Ltd tumbled 3.38% to Rs 1098. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3957 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3975 shares in the past one month.

Finolex Industries Ltd dropped 3.25% to Rs 297.7. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29463 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 63086 shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd shed 3.24% to Rs 1334.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 7214 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15645 shares in the past one month.

