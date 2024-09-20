Business Standard
Rossell India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:50 PM IST
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd, Bharat Rasayan Ltd, Saksoft Ltd and Veeram Securities Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 September 2024.
Rossell India Ltd tumbled 73.31% to Rs 166.3 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 45694 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7477 shares in the past one month.
 
Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd crashed 8.93% to Rs 59.48. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.
Bharat Rasayan Ltd lost 6.51% to Rs 12036.85. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 859 shares in the past one month.
Saksoft Ltd slipped 6.26% to Rs 277.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82146 shares in the past one month.
Veeram Securities Ltd dropped 5.81% to Rs 10.69. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 14.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15.83 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

