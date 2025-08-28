Thursday, August 28, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS partners with Unilab Inc.

To transforms Unilab's core business system

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced a partnership with Unilab, Inc., a leading pharmaceutical and healthcare company in the Philippines, to modernize its core business systems through a strategic cloud migration. This transformation will strengthen Unilab's digital infrastructure, enhance operational agility, and drive long-term business growth.

As part of this collaboration, TCS will help Unilab transition from its legacy enterprise resource planning (ERP) system to a modern, cloud-based digital core. This shift will help Unilab unlock timely insights, simplify operations, and enable data-driven decision-making across business functions. This transformation will be delivered through SAP S/4HANA on RISE, providing Unilab with a scalable, intelligent enterprise platform. TCS will lead the end-to-end implementation, including strategy and design, project governance, system implementation, data migration, testing, and change management.

 

Power Mech Projects wins work order worth Rs 370.84 cr from Mahan Energen

Ramco Systems to implement its next-gen Aviation Software at UAMCO

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IndiGo stock loses altitude as Gangwal trims more wings

Sensex slides 258 pts; realty shares underpressure

