TD Power Systems bags two export orders of Rs 142 cr

TD Power Systems bags two export orders of Rs 142 cr

Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:52 AM IST
TD Power Systems has secured two orders from two major international gas engine Original Equipment Manufacturers, with a combined value of Rs 142 crore for the supply of gas engine generators. These orders reflect a high increase in demand from the gas engine segment of the company's business with end use for application in grid stabilization units, base load power and data centre.

All the generators are for the export markets and will be partly delivered during this financial year and partly delivered next year. The company expects further orders in this segment over the next few quarters. These orders reflect the company's strengthening position in the international markets and higher acceptance of its products for critical applications.

 

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:16 AM IST

