Spice Lounge acquires master franchise rights for Wing Zone in India

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Wing Zone, established globally with a strong footprint across multiple international markets, is known for its signature sauces, bold flavours and premium-quality chicken products. With this acquisition, Spice Lounge Food works will lead the development, operations and nationwide expansion of Wing Zone in India.
The Company plans to introduce Wing Zone to consumers across India through a strategic mix of high-street outlets and cloud-kitchen formats, enabling strong accessibility and scalable growth.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
As part of its initial rollout phase, the Company will launch India's first Wing Zone outlet in Koramangala, Bangalore, in January 2026.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content