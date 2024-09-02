Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techno Electric & Engineering Company bags contract from RailTel

Techno Electric & Engineering Company bags contract from RailTel

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
For develop Edge Data Centers across 102 cities in India
Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL) has been awarded a contract to Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer Edge Data Centers (EDCs) by RailTel Corporation of India.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Techno Electric and Engineeringwill design, build, finance, operate, and transfer Edge Data Centers (EDCs) as a Business Associate of RailTel Corporation of India in 102 cities across India over a twenty-year concession period extendable by five years.
Edge Data Centers in India will play a pivotal role in meeting the low latency and high bandwidth requirements that are essential for a range of applications, including digital skills, financial inclusion, digital health & literacy, Al, AR, Internet of Things (IoT), content delivery, and cloud gaming. This infrastructure will ensure that customers receive optimal digital experiences, driving innovation and progress in various sectors.
In addition, Edge Data Centers will offer major benefits to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) by reducing latency and enhancing speed. This capability will enable more efficient content delivery, improve network performance, and support the increasing demand for high-quality, real-time services across the country.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari asks state FM's to reduce GST on flex-fuel vehicles to 12%

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

B'deshi journo, woman booked for spreading fake news against Sonia, Rahul

Virendra Sachdeva,Virendra

AAP and corruption have become synonyms: Delhi BJP Chief Sachdeva

AAP leader Amanatullah Khan

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200pts, Nifty near 25,300; Financials, FMCG, IT up, Pharma down

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOShare Market TodayEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon