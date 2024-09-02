Techno Electric & Engineering Company bags contract from RailTel

For develop Edge Data Centers across 102 cities in India
Techno Electric & Engineering Company (TEECL) has been awarded a contract to Design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer Edge Data Centers (EDCs) by RailTel Corporation of India.
Techno Electric and Engineeringwill design, build, finance, operate, and transfer Edge Data Centers (EDCs) as a Business Associate of RailTel Corporation of India in 102 cities across India over a twenty-year concession period extendable by five years.
Edge Data Centers in India will play a pivotal role in meeting the low latency and high bandwidth requirements that are essential for a range of applications, including digital skills, financial inclusion, digital health & literacy, Al, AR, Internet of Things (IoT), content delivery, and cloud gaming. This infrastructure will ensure that customers receive optimal digital experiences, driving innovation and progress in various sectors.
In addition, Edge Data Centers will offer major benefits to Internet Service Providers (ISPs) and Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) by reducing latency and enhancing speed. This capability will enable more efficient content delivery, improve network performance, and support the increasing demand for high-quality, real-time services across the country.
