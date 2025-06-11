Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Texmaco Rail rises after securing Rs 44-cr order from MRVC

Texmaco Rail rises after securing Rs 44-cr order from MRVC

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Texmaco Rail & Engineering rose 2.19% to Rs 182.05 after the company announced that it has received an order worth Rs 44.04 crore from Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC).

The contract involves the supply, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning of traction transformers, sectioning posts (SPs), and associated works for the third and fourth lines of the Central Railway. The project, encompassing a 1X25 kV 110/25 kV traction substation (TSS) with 40/56 MVA AC traction transformers and two sectioning posts, is slated for completion within 18 months.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering is a diversified heavy engineering company, with products including railway freight wagons, hydro-mechanical equipment and industrial structures for infrastructure industry, locomotive components and locomotive shells, railway bridges, steel castings, pressure vessels, etc.

 

The company has reported a 13.5% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 39 crore despite a 17.6% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,346 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:57 AM IST

