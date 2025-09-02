Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax Ltd spurts 1.91%

Thermax Ltd spurts 1.91%

Image

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:32 PM IST

Thermax Ltd is quoting at Rs 3271.8, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 25.34% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% drop in NIFTY and a 20.23% drop in the Nifty Energy index.

Thermax Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 3271.8, up 1.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. Thermax Ltd has dropped around 7.55% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Thermax Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 55931 shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 82.52 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

GAIL (India) Ltd soars 2.23%, rises for third straight session

Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Inox Wind Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 2.84%, rises for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Indraprastha Gas Ltd gains for third straight session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon