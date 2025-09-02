Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd spurts 3.02%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 738.85, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 7.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 738.85, up 3.02% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 24743.45. The Sensex is at 80701.78, up 0.42%. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has added around 11.57% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34155.3, up 1.55% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 63.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 742.25, up 2.84% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is up 7.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.12% fall in NIFTY and a 20.23% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 109.84 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

