Thirani Projects standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.76% to Rs 0.20 croreNet profit of Thirani Projects declined 50.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 4.76% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.21 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.200.21 -5 OPM %30.0057.14 -PBDT0.060.12 -50 PBT0.060.12 -50 NP0.060.12 -50
